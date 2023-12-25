Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $64.97 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.