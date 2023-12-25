Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

