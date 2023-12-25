Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

CTAS opened at $595.24 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $597.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.