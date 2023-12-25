Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,702 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,952,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,896,000 after buying an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after buying an additional 527,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $77.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

