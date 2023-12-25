Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.73%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

