Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,364,000 after purchasing an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $128.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $128.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

