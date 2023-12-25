Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises 1.0% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,512,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $81.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $81.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

