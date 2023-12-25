Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

