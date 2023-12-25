TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $41.31 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

