Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

