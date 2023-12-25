Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 2.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

