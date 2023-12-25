TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,392 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.