TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

