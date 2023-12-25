TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $304.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

