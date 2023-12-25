TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,626 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.