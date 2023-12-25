TPG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,755 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

BSCP stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

