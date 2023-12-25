Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 269 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

