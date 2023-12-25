Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.