Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $231,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $122.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

