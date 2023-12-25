Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.3% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

