JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) is TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 8.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.69 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

