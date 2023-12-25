TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 243,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,000. AB High Yield ETF comprises about 4.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.56% of AB High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYFI opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. AB High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

Featured Articles

