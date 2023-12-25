Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

