Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $560,000 Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 210.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

