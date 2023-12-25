Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 611 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

