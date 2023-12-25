Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 340,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13,720.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.22%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

