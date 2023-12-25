Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 212 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Grid by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 85,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $68.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.