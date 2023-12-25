Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 71.3% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

