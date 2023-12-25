GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.5 %

GSK stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.