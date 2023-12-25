Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $8,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.10 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.