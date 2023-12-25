Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $71.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

