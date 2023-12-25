Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 42,835 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Entergy comprises about 1.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after acquiring an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.