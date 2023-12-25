Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 679 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

