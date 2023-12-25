Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 2.0% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

SO opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.