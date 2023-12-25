FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Cut by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,402.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

FE opened at $36.23 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.