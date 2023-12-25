Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 297,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

