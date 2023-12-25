Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 1.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 263,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

