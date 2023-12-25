eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $659.15 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.00538763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00115798 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,588,692,173,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

