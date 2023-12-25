Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Hits $0.62

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.86 billion and approximately $17,472.66 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,353,260,413 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,469,543,873.582 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.6100476 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $20,392.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

