iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth $370,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 112,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

EWP opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

