Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $42.41 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

