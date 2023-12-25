Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $91.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

