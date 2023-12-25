Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.