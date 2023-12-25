Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 3,947 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $83.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $84.52.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

