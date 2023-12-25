Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $102.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

