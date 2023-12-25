Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 655.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

