Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

