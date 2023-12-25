Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 29,291 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $494,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RWJ opened at $41.49 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

