Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $238,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,622.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $284.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

