Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

